After teasing on social media, Elle Varner premieres her new single “Pour Me” featuring MMG’s Wale. She will be hitting the road with Marsha Amrbosius on NYLA tour, which kicks off January 27th in Las Vegas.

You can stream “Pour Me” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

NYLA Tour Dates

January 27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

January 29 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

January 30 — Sacramento, CA @Ace of Spades

January 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 1 — San Diego, CA @ HOB San Diego

February 7 — Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cleveland

February 9 — Chicago, IL @ Patio Theater

February 10 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

February 16 — Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre*

February 17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre*

February 19 — Boston, MA @ City Winery*

February 21 — Baltimore, MD@ Baltimore Soundstage*

February 22 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall*

February 23 — Buffalo, NY @ The Tralf*

February 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts*

February 28 — South Bend, IN @ Venue TBD

March 1 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 2 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Rhinehart Music Center

March 3 — Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel

March 5 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery*

March 7 — Oklahoma City @ OK, Tower Theatre

March 8 — Austin, TX @ One World Theatre*

March 9 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

March 10 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 12 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery*

March 13 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery*

March 15 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

March 16 — New Orleans, LA @ HOB New Orleans

March 17 — Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre