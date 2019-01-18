After teasing on social media, Elle Varner premieres her new single “Pour Me” featuring MMG’s Wale. She will be hitting the road with Marsha Amrbosius on NYLA tour, which kicks off January 27th in Las Vegas.
You can stream “Pour Me” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.
NYLA Tour Dates
January 27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*
January 29 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
January 30 — Sacramento, CA @Ace of Spades
January 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 1 — San Diego, CA @ HOB San Diego
February 7 — Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cleveland
February 9 — Chicago, IL @ Patio Theater
February 10 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
February 16 — Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre*
February 17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre*
February 19 — Boston, MA @ City Winery*
February 21 — Baltimore, MD@ Baltimore Soundstage*
February 22 — New York, NY @ Sony Hall*
February 23 — Buffalo, NY @ The Tralf*
February 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts*
February 28 — South Bend, IN @ Venue TBD
March 1 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 2 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Rhinehart Music Center
March 3 — Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel
March 5 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery*
March 7 — Oklahoma City @ OK, Tower Theatre
March 8 — Austin, TX @ One World Theatre*
March 9 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
March 10 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 12 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery*
March 13 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery*
March 15 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
March 16 — New Orleans, LA @ HOB New Orleans
March 17 — Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre