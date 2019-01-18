Future just released his new album Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD and decides to sit down with Hot 97’s Nessa Nitty to chop it up about his conversation with Rob Markman, being comfortable telling fans he quit lean, The WIZRD documentary, opening up, love for his children, wanting to settle down, André 3000 paying him a compliment, mentoring Young Thug, tying Taylor Swift for tenth most Billboard Hot 100 hits, regrets, collecting watches, and more.

You can download Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD now on iTunes/Google Play.

Also check out his interview with Rob Markman.