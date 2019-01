In this episode:

The guys discuss Soulja Boy (27:32) and Future’s press runs (46:55). They also discuss Ariana Grande (1:05:35), Travis Scott performing at the Super Bowl (2:05:14) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Kevin Cossom – “Fell Out of Love” Rory: Stack Bundles – “Peep Game” Mal: Immature – “I Will Never Lie”