After his slight misunderstanding with Soulja Boy, Casanova premieres the official video for his latest single “2AM” featuring Tory Lanez and Davido. Shot in Africa.Directed by Meji Alabi. His new album Free At Last hits stores on February 15th, which you can pre-order Free At Last now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>