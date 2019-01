Berner and Mozzy will be releasing a new joint project titled Slimey Individualz on February 13th. They decide to premiere the official video for the first single “Solitary” featuring Wiz Khalifa. You can pre-order Slimey Individualz now on iTunes/Google Play with guest appearances by Logic, YG, Rexx Life Raj, B-Real, DaBoii, Yhung T.O., and more.