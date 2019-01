Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy & Rich The Kid team up for a new record titled “We Goin Up”. Perfect timing while the SODMG boss is red hot right now as he just tore down the stage as a special guest during the Yam’s Day concert at the Barclay’s in Brooklyn performing his hit “Crank Dat” & “Pretty Boy Swag”.

You can stream “We Goin Up” below