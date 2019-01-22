The Game recently canceled his upcoming Canadian tour to focus on his final album. The project’s name has been changed to Born To Rap and has had The Game locked in various studios with Meek Mill, Scott Storch, and Nipsey Hussle. He has now revealed that the project with be executive produced by fellow West Coast vet Dom Kennedy. With a pic of the two together and caption:

“Brought in my ni**a @dopeitsdom to EP this last album wit me. Great decision…. urrrrthang 🔥 #BornToRap #LeimertParkVibes #LAShit”.

Stay tuned for more info on Born To Rap as it becomes available.