Following the star studded Dreamville recording session for their upcoming album Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, J. Cole announces his new single titled “Middle Child” and produced by T-Minus. He took to his social media accounts to reveal the record will be released at 9 pm Wednesday, January 23rd.

Check out the official announcement below and stay tuned for “Middle Child” to drop on Wednesday.

New single coming 1/23 @ 9pm. Cole x T-minus pic.twitter.com/fVbCsVJ2K9 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 21, 2019