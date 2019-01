a4 links up with his felow Secret Sound Club artists KILLY and SEGA for a new collab titled “Reasons”. He had this to say about the track:

“The song contemplates on all the reasons why we do the things that we do and hoping that we don’t do it for the wrong reasons. This track is a taste of my forthcoming debut project later this year.”

You can stream “Reasons” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.