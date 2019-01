Ro Ransom released his project Possessed mid 2018. He returns to the drop off the Y2K remix of the track “Wraith”. He recemtly spoke about the record:

“The remix was inspired by my childhood. I wanted it to sound like how I felt when I first fell in love with JLo at first site. Y2K and I have a synergy and he basically read my mind and made it sound like evil love at first sight.”

You can download Possessed now on iTunes/Google Play.