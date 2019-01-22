A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie follows his performance of “Look Back At It” on Late Night with Seth Meyers with a new interview on The Breakfast Club. He talks about Hoodie SZN being number one in the country, sampling Michael Jackson, work ethic, making over 100 songs while recording his album, fun in the studio, hating doing appearances, how he uses social media, relationship with his fans, people asking for handouts, never trusting women, leaving the hood, evolving as a person, and more.

Watch the full interview below amd download Hoodie SZN now on iTunes/Google Play.