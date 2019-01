Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks recap Adrien Broner vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match (26:01). They also discuss Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor (33:30), Ja Rule’s Fyre Fest involvement (49:28), J.Cole’s roll out (55:30), Chris Brown being released from jail in Paris (2:07:09) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Melii – “HML” Rory: Gigi Lo – “Nothing On You” Mal: 38 Spesh – “Yesterday”