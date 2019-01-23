Montreal’s Planet Giza gets an assist from Mick Jenkins for a new collab “Brk Frm Nrml”.

Giza recently spoke about the collab:

“Brk Frm Nrml” is one of the first songs we made while working on the Added Sugar project. It set the tone for the direction we wanted to take sonically. Having Mick Jenkins on the record displaying lyrical prowess changed the whole dynamic of the song.

Mick also added:

“Brk Frm Nrml” was quite literally a refreshing vibe from what I was listening to at the time. It’s closer to a soulful sound that I readily identify with so it was easy to hop on this joint floatin’ with a good energy that matched the vibe.

“Brk Frm Nrml” can be downloaded now on iTunes/Google Play.