Boogie is gearing up to release his debut album Everything’s For Sale on January 25th. He sits down with Peter Rosenberg on Real Late to chop it up about signing his deal, relationship with TDE’s Willie D, industry politics, meeting Eminem, creating unique music videos, inspiration from Jay Z, knowing Vince Staples, and more.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>