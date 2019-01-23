Eminem presents a teaser for his upcoming documentary Marshall From Detroit. The documentary follows Eminem’s rough upbringing in the streets of Detroit and his grind to make his way in rap.

Director Caleb Slain spoke about the upcoming doc stating:

“Our idea was to extend the blanket of intimacy offered by VR beyond the once-in-a-lifetime ride with Marshall and introduce you to a more mystic version of Detroit you could never see for yourself. We wanted to take the reality out of VR and cook it down into something more unreal, but also truthful.”

Felix & Paul Studios co-founder Paul Raphael also added:

“Our studio has a history of using technology to tell stories in new, more immersive ways, to create experiences that are at the convergence of the intimate and the extraordinary. Marshall From Detroit is a sparkling expression of that, inviting you on a surreal ride through Detroit with Eminem himself.”

Watch the official trailer for Marshall From Detroit below, which features a cameo by Sway Calloway.

Em’s new album Kamikaze is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.