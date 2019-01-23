Future follows the release of his music video for “Rocket Ship” with a new interview on Hoodrich Radio. He sits down with DJ Scream to chop it up about expanding his Freebandz label, work ethic, how he named Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD, “Krazy But True”, being his own biggest critic, qualities he looks for in a producer, plans to drop more music, The WIZRD documentary, predictions for Super Bowl LIII, favorite food, and more.

You can download his new album Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD now on iTunes/Google Play.

