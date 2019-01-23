Future continues his Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD promo run with an appearance on Hot 107.9’s Durtty Boyz. He talks about making his new album, having over 30 projects all together, advice for artists of the new era, beefing with Wendy Williams, Jay Z dissing him, raising six kids with six different moms, The WIZRD documentary, finishing his contract with Epic Records, having no issues with Russell Wilson, traveling all over the world, proving people wrong, coming through struggle, and more.

