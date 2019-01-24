Cardi B is putting the finishing touches on her sophomore album and now it is announced by the Palms Casino And Resort that she just signed a deal for a Las Vegas residency.

She will be headline at KAOS dayclub and nightclub on its reopening in April following its $690 million remodeling, which is said to include a 360 degree rotating DJ booth. Also scheduled for residencies will be G-Eazy, Skrillex, Above And Beyond, and Kaskade.

Check her out in the official video for the City Girls’ “Twerk (Remix)”.