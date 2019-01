MURS will be releasing his new album The Illiad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over with 9th Wonder soon. He now announces his upcoming Over The Odyssey tour. He will be joined by Locksmith, Cojo, and DJ Eps. The tour kicks off April 4th in San Diego and run through May 19th in El Paso, TX.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up tickets now on MursRaps.com starting January 25th. His new album The Illiad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over hits stores on March 8th.