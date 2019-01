22Gz dropped his buzzing single “Spin The Block” featuring Kodak Black at the end of 2018. He sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics and chop it up about never thinking he’d make it, losing people in his neighborhood, how he connected with Kodak Black, dealing with confrontation, beating charges, making money, and more.

Watch the full clip below and download “Spin The Block” now on iTunes/Google Play.