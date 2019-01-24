Soulja Boy continues his latest promo run with a new interview on Big Boy TV. He chops it up about having the biggest comeback of 2018, failed celebrity boxing match with Chris Brown, new gaming console, thoughts on Tyga, using the “Versace” instrumental before Migos, Ariana Grande stealing his swagger on “7 Rings”, being the first musician to popularize YouTube, Drake taking his “In My Feelings” challenge from him, Soulja Boy The Movie Part 2: This Can’t Be Real, signing a Fashion Nova endorsement deal, going on tour with Nicki Minaj, $30 million net worth, 6ix9ine copying his blueprint, face tattoos, and more.

His new single “Cut Dat Check” is available for download now on iTunes.