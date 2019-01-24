The-Dream recently released his new triple album titled Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3. He hits up Sway In The Morning to talk about how he got into the music industry, success of “Falsetto”, Chris Brown being falsely accused of rape, meaning of his album title, recording memos on various phones, rules for a ménage à trois, King Of R&B argument, idolizing Ice Cube, selling a large portion of his catalog, investing into himself, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.