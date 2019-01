After dropping four new singles to build anticipation, DJ Kay Slay gives fans his fifth album titled Hip Hop Frontline. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Moneybagg Yo, Bun B, Kevin Gates, Papoose, Trae Tha Truth, Jim Jones, N.O.R.E., Styles P, Casanova, Mozzy, Vado, and more.

You can sStream Hip Hop Frontline in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.