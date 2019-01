Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks discuss J. Cole’s new single “Middle Child” (23:46). They also speculate on who they believe Cole is sneak dissing (35:28), J.I.D calls into the show (1:07:11) and Joe addresses the Frank Ocean hive (1:26:30)!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Shanice – “I Love Your Smile” Rory: T.I. – “Doing My Thing” Mal: Shyheim – “The Rugged Child”.