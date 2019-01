2 Chainz follows his “Stay Woke Freestyle” with a starring role in Expensify’s new Super Bowl LIII at titled “Expensify This”. He co-stars Adam Scott. He spoke about his time:

“Over the top and a lot of fun.”

Adam Scott added:

“I’ve always wanted to be in a hip hop video and a Super Bowl commercial, so mission accomplished. Thanks 2 Chainz and Expensify for making it happen.”

Watch full clip below and look for it to air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd.