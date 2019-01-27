Asian Doll follows the official video for her collab with La Socket titled “HIYA” with the official video for her So Icy Princess single “Talk”. She recently spoke about her relationship with her 1017 Records boss Gucci Mane.

“Working with Gucci is a dream come true. It’s so inspiring. I do a lot of listening and learning and he coaches me up. He really believes that I’m the hardest girl ever. He lets me do my thing. I live up to his expectations. It’s a balance.”

You can download So Icy Princess now on iTunes/Google Play.