Meek Mill made his 2018 comeback complete with his latest album Championships. Following the launch of his prison reform organization called REFORM with Jay-Z and others, he hits the stage as the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live. He performed a medley of records starting with the Drake featured “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes” alongside Fabolous.

Meek came back for a second time to perform the “Championships Intro”.