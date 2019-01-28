Rolling Loud announces their 5th anniversary lineup which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida from May 10 – 12. Migos will headline on Friday, Travis Scott on Saturday & Kid Cudi on Sunday. Other performers will include Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Gunna, Soulja Boy, DMX, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y & more. Tickets go on sale starting February 1st on Rollingloud.com. Co-founder Matt Zingler had this to say about the event:

“Rolling Loud was all just a dream, the fans made it into a reality. Thank you so much for all the support and helping create a brand that will live on forever. Can’t wait to show you what we have in store for you on site this year in Miami”

Check out the full list of performers below.