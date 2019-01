The Nike Air Max 98 Wild West is a theme that will also be featured on the Air Max 95 and Air Max 97s. The theme is covered in a blend of patterns and materials including denim, tan leather and red paisley bandana prints above the mudguard. The design is completed with a navy midsole, the signature Air Max cushioning and gum rubber outsole.

You can pick up the Nike Air Max 98 Wild West for $180 at select Nike stores and online starting February 2.