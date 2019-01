Future is the latest artist to go sneak shopping with Complex. He links up with Joe La Puma at Barneys New York to check out some sneakers and chop it up about having unique style at a young age, signing a deal with Reebok, “Jumpman” with Drake, monthly wardrobe budget, mom buying him shoes, and more. He also sets a shoe record spending a $38,971.

You can download Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD now on iTunes/Google Play.