Cardi B teased the spot a few days ago on her Instagram. Now Pepsi premieres their new highly anticipated Super Bowl commercial. The ad stars Cardi B and her new catch phrase “Okkuurrr” along with Steve Carell and Lil Jon responding to the question “Is Pepsi OK?”

Pepsi VP of marketing Todd Kaplan spoke about the spots:

“Every day, there are millions of people who enjoy Pepsi—people who love this brand—yet they continue to be asked ‘Is Pepsi OK?. We felt that it was time to address this question head-on, by celebrating our fans, our valued restaurant partners, and our core consumers by unapologetically letting everyone know that Pepsi is way more than OK.”

Watch both 30 second tv and the online-only 60 second versions below.