The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb 15th-17th in Charlotte, NC. Now, the NBA announces the All-Star Game halftime show will be headlined by NC’s own J. Cole.
Pre-show performers will be announced soon. J. Cole’s new single “Middle Child” is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.
