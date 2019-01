The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb 15th-17th in Charlotte, NC. Now, the NBA announces the All-Star Game halftime show will be headlined by NC’s own J. Cole. Thewill take place Feb 15th-17th in Charlotte, NC. Now, theannounces thehalftime show will be headlined by NC’s own

J. Cole’s new “Middle Child” is available for download now on Google Play. 2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/eT6mTdJRYB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019 Pre-show performers will be announced soon.new single is available for download now on iTunes