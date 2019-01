Lil Baby recently his the stage with Yo Gotti on The Tonight Show and now he announces his upcoming The New Generation Tour. He will bring along City Girls, Blueface, Jordan Hollywood, Rylo Rodriguez, Marlo, and 42 Dugg. The tour kicks off March 13th in Houston and runs through April 20th in his hometown of Atlanta..

You can see the full list of city and dates below and pick up tickets on his official website starting February 1st