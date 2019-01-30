Small Professor is set to release a new project titled 86 Witness with the late Sean Price on February 8th. He delivers the latest single “John Gotti” featuring AG Da Coroner, Guilty Simpson, and Your Old Droog.

Small Professor had this to say about the upcoming project:

“Working with Sean Price was a pleasure and an honor, and I am confident that he would have loved how 86 Witness turned out. Though we never met face to face, the musical chemistry between us was tangible and real and I’m so very glad the world can finally hear what came from our combined forces. P!”

You can stream “John Gotti” below and pre-order 86 Witness now on iTunes/Google Play.

