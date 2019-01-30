Buzzing West Coast artist Blueface follows the release of his official video for his “Thotiana (Remix)” featuring YG with a new interview on The Breakfast Club. He talks about being followed by Drake on Instagram, their upcoming collab, his mother’s reaction to his face tattoo, rapping offbeat, dealing with haters, and more.

He also sat down with Sway In The Morning and talked about Famous Cryp, his “Thotiana (Remix)” video, getting a scholarship to play football in college, wrecking a car, meeting Wack 100, message in his music, fame coming quickly, being compared to E-40, Super Bowl LIII predictions, “Studio”, working with Cole Bennett, and more.

Check ouboth interviews below