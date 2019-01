Doritos reveals its new Super Bowl commercial starring Chance The Rapper and the Backstreet Boys. The twp perform a hip-hop rendition of the Backstreet Boys’ iconic hit, “I Want It That Way” in the 30/60 second spots promoting the new Flamin’ Hot flavor.

Not only does Chance deliver a new verse, we also get to see him kicking some dance moves with the band. Watch it below.