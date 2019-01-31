Classified honors Beastie Boys with the official video for his new single “Beastie Boy”. Directed by Harv Glazer. He recently spoke about the record:

“I grew up a huge Beastie Boys fan and haven’t really had the chance to honor them for everything they’ve done. I decided to dedicate a full song to them on the record, which gave me the perfect opportunity to recycle one of their old and lesser known videos. Here’s a personal tribute song and video from a Canadian emcee, eh.”

You can download Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change now on iTunes/Google Play.