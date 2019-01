Ace Hood is putting the finishing touches on his new project Body Bag 5. He gives fans his latest single “Practice”. Ace Hood hit up his Instagram account with the caption:

“I know I owe y’all a tape— it’s coming! So in the meantime I’m dropping a new song EVERY week leading up to the release of the mixtape. First track drops tomorrow you Ready?!?”

Body Bag 5 hits stores on March 1st.