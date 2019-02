Soulja Boy continues to ride his recent buzz. After appearing on 24hrs visual for “My Valentine”, he returns with his own visual for “Intro”. Directed by JuddyRemixDem. His upcoming album How Could You Blame Me?, is scheduled to hit stores on July 28th.

