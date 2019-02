After dropping his album Boomiverse in 2017, Big Boi hit the road all 2018 to promote the project. In anticipation of his upcoming Super Bowl LIII performance the Atlanta legend deliver two new single titled “Doin It” featuring Sleepy Brown and “Return Of The Dope Boy” featuring Killer Mike and Backbone.

You can stream both records below and download them now “Doin It” (iTunes/Google Play) & “Return Of The Dope Boy” (iTunes/Google Play).