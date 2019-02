K Camp keeps the new music coming following the official video for his track “Switch”. He returns with a new record titled “Writing On The Wall”. K Camp was also recently spotted in the Dreamville sessions so stay tuned for more new music on the way.

You can download “Writing On The Wall” now on iTunes/Google Play.

