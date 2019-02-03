Blu and Oh No are set to release their new project A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night on March 1st. Here is the first release titled “The Lost Angels Anthem”. The project features 17 new songs and guest appearances by Kezia, Abstract Rude, Self Jupiter, Donel Smokes, Definite, Cashus King, MED, Montage One, TriState, Brandi Price, Playa Haze, Mic Holden, Ayun Bassa, Jabee, Carl Roe, and LocalBlac.

You can stream “The Lost Angels Anthem” below and pre-order A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night now on NatureSoundsMusic.com.