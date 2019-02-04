The Air Jordan 1 WMNS Retro High OG UNC (Blue Chill) will be released to celebrate the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colored UNC Tarheels colorway of Obsidian, Blue Chill, and White on a shiny patent leather upper. Completed with Nike Air tongue tags, wings logo on the ankles, white midsole and light blue rubber outsole.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 1 WMNS Retro High OG UNC (Blue Chill) for $160 at select Jordan Brand stores in the U.S. and online starting February 14.