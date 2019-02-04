Big Boi follows his performance on last night’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show with the announcement of the 2019 Dungeon Family Tour. Big Boi will hit the road with Goodie Mob, Organized Noize, Sleepy Brown, and KP The Great for a ten city tour that kicks off April 14th in Chicago and runs through April 27th in Asheville.

Big Boi also premiered the official video for his new single “Doin It” featuring Sleepy Brown

Check out the full list of cities and dates for 2019 Dungeon Family Tour below.

April 14th – Chicago @ House Of Blues

April 16th – Nashville @ Marathon Music Works

April 17th – New Orleans @ The Fillmore

April 18th – Dallas @ Bomb Factory

April 20th – Atlanta @ Fox Theater

April 22nd – Washington @ The Howard Theater

April 23rd – New York @ Terminal 5

April 24th – Philadelphia @ The Fillmore

April 25th – Boston @ House Of Blues

April 27th – Asheville @ Salvage Station