DMX was released from prison a couple weeks back. He announces the upcoming tour It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot 20 Year Anniversary Tour, to celebrate the multi platinum project, which was released in May of 1998. The tour kicks off March 8 at Oklahoma City, OK and runs through May 7th in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 8th at 10 am on the DMX20YearTour.com. He’s also is rumored to have some new music on the way.