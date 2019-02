The Nike Zoom Rookie Galaxy is set to be re-released this year. The original dropped in 2012 featuring a galaxy theme with the newer model just slightly brighter. Wrapped in a Foamposite shell, along with contrasting black nubuck upper with matching perforated pods.Completed with a “Remove Before Flight” hang tag.

You can pick up the Nike Zoom Rookie Galaxy 2019 at select Nike stores and online starting February 22.