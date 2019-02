Rich The Kid pushed back his project The World Is Yours 2, which was supposed to drop last month. To hold fans off, he decides to give fans a preview of the track “4 Phones”. He took to his Instagram account with the caption:

“I promised one of the hardest albums of 2019! Drop a 100k 🌎a for the album!!.. 4 phones 📞📲 ☎️ @louieknows #TheWorldIsYours2.”

The video is directed by LOUIEKNOWS and will drop soon. Stay tuned for new release date for The World Is Yours 2.