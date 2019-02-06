In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks begin with the Super Bowl coverage (3:48) and reveals the story behind Bow Wow’s incident over the weekend and how Shaq was involved (18:04). They also discuss 21 Savage (34:17), Liam Neeson being racist (54:10), the importance of managers in Hip Hop (1:25:55), Joe addresses Terry Crews (2:12:12) and more!

Sleeper Picks of the Week Joe: Jvck James – “Wave” Rory: Zacari – “Don’t Trip” Mal: Eris – “Tribute to XXX”

