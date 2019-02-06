Billie Eilish follows the video for her track “bury a friend” with the announcement of her upcoming world tour When We All Fall Asleep.

She will hit the road along with Denzel Curry with the tour kicking off on May 29th in San Francisco and run through July 13th in San Diego, CA.

She is currently working on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which hits stores on March 29th. Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up tickets at BillieEilish.com.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? the album can be pre-ordered now on iTunes/Google Play.