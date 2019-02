Mike Will Made It executive produced the soundtrack for Creed II an decides to premiere the official video for “Runnin” featuring ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, and Nicki Minaj. Directed by Max. You can download Creed II: The Album now on iTunes/Google Play

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>